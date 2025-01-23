U.S. Reaffirms Unyielding Support Amid Middle East Turmoil

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed Washington's steadfast support for Israel during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed ongoing concerns related to Iran and the situation of hostages in Gaza, according to the State Department.

The conversation marked Rubio's first engagement with Israeli leadership since President Donald Trump's administration began. Both Trump and former President Joe Biden have maintained strong support for Israel during times of conflict in Gaza and Lebanon. Rubio emphasized that supporting Israel remains a top priority for Trump's administration.

The call came amidst continued violence following the October 7 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants, which resulted in significant casualties and hostages. The subsequent Israeli military actions in Gaza have drawn international concern over humanitarian impacts. A recent ceasefire has brought some relief but issues remain unresolved. Washington continues its support for Israel as it navigates threats from Iran-backed groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthi rebels.

