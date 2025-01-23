Trump Redesignates Houthis as Foreign Terrorists Amid Rising Maritime Tensions

In a significant foreign policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump has re-designated Yemen's Houthi movement, known as Ansar Allah, as a 'foreign terrorist organization'. This decision, announced by the White House on Wednesday, imposes stricter economic penalties on the Iran-aligned group.

The designation follows a series of attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels navigating the Red Sea and directly targeting U.S. warships. The Trump administration contends that these actions jeopardize the security of American personnel, regional allies, and the stability of global maritime trade routes.

Proponents argue that Trump's move addresses long-overdue threats posed by the Houthis. However, critics, including aid organizations like Oxfam, warn of severe humanitarian consequences for Yemeni civilians reliant on essential imports. The redesignation also marks a distinct diplomatic stance, potentially affecting U.S. relations with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)