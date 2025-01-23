Trump's Strong Signal: Sanctions Proposal Shakes Russo-Ukrainian Tensions

Ukraine expressed gratitude towards U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday for his ultimatum to Russia, involving tariffs and sanctions if no deal to conclude the war in Ukraine is reached. Trump's vocal call to halt the conflict signaled a 'strong signal,' Ukraine noted.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha hailed Trump's stance during a panel in Davos, expressing optimism for renewed diplomatic momentum to end the war. Kyiv has persistently urged tougher sanctions on Russia, arguing they could deter further aggression.

However, the Kremlin downplayed the threat, indicating it saw little novelty in Trump's recent remarks. Moscow remains attentive to Trump's rhetoric but is open to discussions. Concerns loom over a rapid settlement potentially favoring Russia, as Ukraine stresses an equitable, lasting peace deal.

