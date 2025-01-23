Left Menu

Call for Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray Sparks Political Debates

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is advocating for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded posthumously to its founder, Bal Thackeray, citing his pivotal role in promoting Hindutva. Party leaders criticize the government for overlooking Thackeray, arguing he is more deserving than past recipients of India's top civilian honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:30 IST
Call for Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray Sparks Political Debates
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) intensified its call for the Bharat Ratna to honor its late founder Bal Thackeray, arguing his significant influence on Hindutva merits India's highest civilian award. Party leaders criticized past awards given to individuals they claim were less deserving.

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, emphasized that Thackeray's centenary warrants such recognition. He also suggested honoring Thackeray could concurrently acknowledge Veer Savarkar's legacy, a figure previously bypassed for the award.

Amidst political tensions, Raut took a jab at the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, likening them to ineffective "Chinese firecrackers," highlighting the ongoing intra-party conflicts and the legacy of Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025