Call for Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray Sparks Political Debates

The Shiv Sena (UBT) intensified its call for the Bharat Ratna to honor its late founder Bal Thackeray, arguing his significant influence on Hindutva merits India's highest civilian award. Party leaders criticized past awards given to individuals they claim were less deserving.

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, emphasized that Thackeray's centenary warrants such recognition. He also suggested honoring Thackeray could concurrently acknowledge Veer Savarkar's legacy, a figure previously bypassed for the award.

Amidst political tensions, Raut took a jab at the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, likening them to ineffective "Chinese firecrackers," highlighting the ongoing intra-party conflicts and the legacy of Thackeray.

