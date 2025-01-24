EU Retreat Relocated: Security Concerns Shift Venue to Brussels
The European Union has shifted its planned defence policy retreat from a Belgian countryside chateau to Brussels for security reasons. EU leaders, along with the UK and NATO chiefs, will now convene at the Egmont Palace. This decision follows an updated security evaluation of Chateau de Limont.
The European Union has decided to relocate its planned leaders' retreat on defence policy from a chateau in the Belgian countryside to Brussels, according to officials speaking on Thursday. The change in venue was prompted by security concerns.
Originally, European Council President Antonio Costa had extended invitations to the EU's 27 national leaders, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and NATO head Mark Rutte for a gathering slated for February 3 at Chateau de Limont, a sprawling estate near Liege.
Now, the meeting will take place at the Egmont Palace, a conference centre in Brussels. This change follows an updated evaluation regarding the measures necessary to secure the original location, as per the European Council's statement.
