Trump Questions U.S. Spending on NATO: A Call for Increased Defense Budgets

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about U.S. spending on NATO, highlighting that while the U.S. protects NATO members, they do not reciprocate. He has consistently urged NATO countries to increase their defense budgets to 5% of GDP—far exceeding the current 2% goal.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced concerns regarding the United States' financial contributions to NATO, raising questions about whether such spending is justified. Trump's statements come as part of long-standing critiques aimed at NATO allies who he claims are not providing adequate protection in return.

Throughout his political career, Trump has consistently pushed for NATO member countries to shoulder more financial responsibility for collective defense. Currently, NATO members aim to allocate 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) to defense spending, a target many members have not yet met.

Trump's most recent remarks suggested a dramatic increase in defense spending, proposing that NATO members allocate 5% of their GDP—a proposal that would require significant financial restructuring for many nations, including the United States itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

