Left Menu

Gujarat AAP Chief Lauds Kejriwal, Criticizes BJP Before Delhi Polls

As Delhi's assembly elections approach, Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhvi commended Arvind Kejriwal for fulfilling promises while criticizing the BJP for its unfulfilled promises, particularly to women in Gujarat. AAP's Sanjay Singh warns BJP might lose despite efforts by top leaders like Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:47 IST
Gujarat AAP Chief Lauds Kejriwal, Criticizes BJP Before Delhi Polls
Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Isudan Gadhvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Isudan Gadhvi has commended Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convener, as the sole leader fulfilling guarantees made to the electorate. Gadhvi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to deliver similar promises to women in Gujarat over the last three decades.

Addressing ANI, Gadhvi stated, 'Arvind Kejriwal is the leader who fulfills his guarantees. BJP never fulfills its promises. They talk about providing Rs 2,500 to women, yet for 30 years in Gujarat, they haven't delivered. As Amit Shah said, it's all jumla.' Gadhvi further highlighted Kejriwal's popularity in Delhi and among Gujaratis, referencing the 41 lakh votes AAP received in Gujarat's previous elections.

Ahead of polling day, political campaigns have intensified, with party leaders engaging in rallies and endorsements. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently campaigned for BJP candidates in Delhi. Conversely, AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized BJP's efforts, asserting that the party may face a major defeat in the elections despite attempts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath to bolster support.

Sanjay Singh further questioned the Election Commission's capacity to ensure impartiality during the polls, citing alleged distribution of goods by BJP candidates. Arvind Kejriwal responded to Yogi Adityanath's critique by pointing out that Delhi's law and order falls under the Union Home Ministry, suggesting that Amit Shah should be advised on improving the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025