Gujarat AAP Chief Lauds Kejriwal, Criticizes BJP Before Delhi Polls

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Isudan Gadhvi has commended Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convener, as the sole leader fulfilling guarantees made to the electorate. Gadhvi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to deliver similar promises to women in Gujarat over the last three decades.

Addressing ANI, Gadhvi stated, 'Arvind Kejriwal is the leader who fulfills his guarantees. BJP never fulfills its promises. They talk about providing Rs 2,500 to women, yet for 30 years in Gujarat, they haven't delivered. As Amit Shah said, it's all jumla.' Gadhvi further highlighted Kejriwal's popularity in Delhi and among Gujaratis, referencing the 41 lakh votes AAP received in Gujarat's previous elections.

Ahead of polling day, political campaigns have intensified, with party leaders engaging in rallies and endorsements. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently campaigned for BJP candidates in Delhi. Conversely, AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized BJP's efforts, asserting that the party may face a major defeat in the elections despite attempts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath to bolster support.

Sanjay Singh further questioned the Election Commission's capacity to ensure impartiality during the polls, citing alleged distribution of goods by BJP candidates. Arvind Kejriwal responded to Yogi Adityanath's critique by pointing out that Delhi's law and order falls under the Union Home Ministry, suggesting that Amit Shah should be advised on improving the situation.

