Left Menu

Currency Volatility: Yen Surges as Trump Signals Trade Policy Shift

The yen rose after the BOJ hiked rates and adjusted inflation forecasts. In contrast, Trump's potential shift in tariffs against China boosted the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Markets responded to BOJ and Trump announcements, reflecting significant currency fluctuations and strategic shifts in trade expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:58 IST
Currency Volatility: Yen Surges as Trump Signals Trade Policy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen rose notably following the Bank of Japan's decision to hike rates and adjust inflation forecasts. This move, expected by policymakers, resulted in a 0.4% strengthening against the dollar, reflecting confidence in Japan's economic trajectory.

Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand dollars experienced similar surges after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested potential shifts in tariff policy against China, hinting at a more conciliatory approach in his recent interview.

These developments, alongside volatility induced by Trump's other remarks, significantly impacted global currency markets, setting the stage for strategic shifts and influencing investor expectations ahead of crucial policy meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025