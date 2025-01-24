Tamil Nadu's Political Theater: DMK Gains Amid Controversies

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's recent criticisms have seemingly bolstered more support for the ruling DMK party, according to Chief Minister M K Stalin. At a recent event, where members from Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi joined DMK's ranks, Stalin affirmed his commitment to the Dravidian model despite opposition.

Stalin drew attention to the Governor's alleged misuse of religious sentiments as a challenge to the state's Dravidian ideologies. However, he posited that such comments only strengthened the DMK's influence. Although some are calling for the Governor's withdrawal, Stalin noted that no formal resolution has been proposed for his removal.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister expressed his desire for Governor Ravi to remain, allowing his actions to inadvertently amplify DMK's mandate. He also welcomed Seeman's continual critique, believing it will aid in clarifying public perception in favor of the DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)