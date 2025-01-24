Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Political Theater: DMK Gains Amid Controversies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized Governor RN Ravi's adverse comments against the Dravidian ideology and DMK. He claimed these remarks boost support for DMK. Despite opposition from Tamil nationalist Seeman and his NTK party, Stalin remains unperturbed, urging the Governor to remain in position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:00 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's recent criticisms have seemingly bolstered more support for the ruling DMK party, according to Chief Minister M K Stalin. At a recent event, where members from Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi joined DMK's ranks, Stalin affirmed his commitment to the Dravidian model despite opposition.

Stalin drew attention to the Governor's alleged misuse of religious sentiments as a challenge to the state's Dravidian ideologies. However, he posited that such comments only strengthened the DMK's influence. Although some are calling for the Governor's withdrawal, Stalin noted that no formal resolution has been proposed for his removal.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister expressed his desire for Governor Ravi to remain, allowing his actions to inadvertently amplify DMK's mandate. He also welcomed Seeman's continual critique, believing it will aid in clarifying public perception in favor of the DMK.

