U.S. Lawmakers Push for Sanctions on Hong Kong Officials

A bipartisan effort led by U.S. Representatives Young Kim and Jim McGovern will introduce a bill to determine if Hong Kong officials should face sanctions for human rights abuses. The bill targets key officials and is part of a broader strategy against Chinese power.

Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers are set to introduce legislation that calls for a review of potential sanctions against Hong Kong officials accused of human rights violations. The move, led by Republican Rep. Young Kim and Democrat Rep. Jim McGovern, aligns with outgoing President Donald Trump's policy to counteract Chinese influence.

The 'Hong Kong Sanctions Act' mandates the U.S. president to assess human rights breaches by various Hong Kong officials and decide on applying sanctions under existing laws. The bill specifically references individuals such as Secretary for Justice Paul Lam and Police Chief Raymond Siu.

This initiative follows Beijing's controversial national security law, criticized for stifling democracy and freedom in Hong Kong. Lawmakers argue that the law facilitates authoritarian dominance, prompting renewed calls for action from congressional leaders like Kim and McGovern.

