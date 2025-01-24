Global Diplomatic and Economic Events Calendar Unveiled

The recently released calendar provides a detailed schedule of notable political, economic, and diplomatic events taking place globally. The diary includes leaders' visits, key meetings at the World Economic Forum, and various national elections.

Among the noteworthy events are the Chinese Vice Premier's attendance at the WEF in Davos and discussions on the global economic outlook led by major financial leaders. Furthermore, significant elections are scheduled in countries like Belarus, Ecuador, and Germany.

This comprehensive diary serves as a crucial tool for tracking essential global events, offering insight into the interconnected nature of international politics and economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)