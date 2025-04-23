Left Menu

Chile's Steady Economic Outlook Amid Global Uncertainty

Chile’s government foresees a GDP growth of 2.5% for 2025, holding steady despite global economic challenges. Finance Minister Mario Marcel presented forecasts to Congress, predicting a copper price of $4.26 per pound and annual inflation at 4.4%, indicating stability amidst economic volatility.

  • Chile

Chile is projecting a stable economic growth rate of 2.5% for 2025, according to the latest government estimates released on Wednesday, despite facing uncertainties in the global economic landscape.

During a presentation to Congress, Finance Minister Mario Marcel outlined the nation's fiscal expectations, noting that the average price of copper, a critical export for Chile, is anticipated to reach $4.26 per pound in 2025.

Furthermore, Marcel projected average annual inflation to hover around 4.4%, reflecting a stable economic trajectory for the South American country in an unpredictable global market.

