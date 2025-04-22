Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady as Economic Outlook Evolves
Euro zone government bond yields have stabilized following a holiday break as traders reevaluate economic expectations after the ECB's rate decision. U.S. tariff concerns and Trump’s warning about growth add complexity, while investors observe interest rate dynamics across Germany and the U.S.
Euro zone government bond yields steadied on Tuesday as traders returned from a long weekend and reassessed their outlook on the economy following the European Central Bank's (ECB) rate decision on Thursday. Additionally, comments on U.S. tariffs potentially hampering growth contributed to the cautious stance.
In Germany, the 10-year bond yields, a crucial benchmark for the euro zone, saw a slight increase by 0.5 basis points, reaching 2.47%. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield rose 1.4 basis points to 3.66%. President Trump's repeated criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted differing views on interest rates amidst ongoing tariff plans.
The spread between U.S. and German 10-year bonds widened, reflecting growing demand for German debt. The month of April has seen a 48 basis point rise in this yield differential. Germany's two-year bond yield, sensitive to ECB rate expectations, continued its decline, reflecting investor anticipation of further rate cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
