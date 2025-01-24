Mexico's Legal Stance on Trump's Cartel Declaration

The Mexican government has mobilized a team of legal experts to examine the consequences of U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement labeling Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. This move has significant diplomatic and operational implications for Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the decree, asserting that it is counterproductive. She emphasized the importance of bilateral collaboration between the U.S. and Mexico, suggesting that cooperative efforts would be more effective in tackling the challenges posed by drug cartels.

The reaction comes amid heightened tensions, as both countries navigate complex issues related to border security and drug trafficking. The Mexican government remains firm in seeking solutions through diplomatic dialogue rather than unilateral declarations.

