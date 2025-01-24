Left Menu

Mexico's Legal Stance on Trump's Cartel Declaration

The Mexican government is assessing the implications of U.S. President Trump's decision to label Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups. President Claudia Sheinbaum stated this move is unhelpful and emphasized that cooperation between both nations is crucial for addressing this issue effectively.

Updated: 24-01-2025 19:41 IST
The Mexican government has mobilized a team of legal experts to examine the consequences of U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement labeling Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. This move has significant diplomatic and operational implications for Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the decree, asserting that it is counterproductive. She emphasized the importance of bilateral collaboration between the U.S. and Mexico, suggesting that cooperative efforts would be more effective in tackling the challenges posed by drug cartels.

The reaction comes amid heightened tensions, as both countries navigate complex issues related to border security and drug trafficking. The Mexican government remains firm in seeking solutions through diplomatic dialogue rather than unilateral declarations.

