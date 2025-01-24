AAP Accuses BJP's Bidhuri of Election Code Violation in Kalkaji
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) filed a complaint against BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, accusing him of breaching the model code of conduct by establishing his election office near a polling booth. The complaint, filed by AAP's Kalkaji candidate Atishi, seeks immediate action from the returning officer.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged a formal complaint against Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Kalkaji, accusing him of breaching the model code of conduct during the ongoing elections.
This complaint has been registered by AAP's Kalkaji candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with the returning officer of the constituency, indicating Bidhuri set up his office within 80 meters of a polling booth in Govindpuri. The Election Commission of India mandates a distance of at least 200 meters.
The alleged setting up of Bidhuri's election office at Banaras House, near a polling station, could potentially sway voters, creating an unfair advantage. AAP demands immediate action on this matter.
