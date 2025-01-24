Security Politics: AAP vs BJP in Delhi's Election Battle

In a brewing political storm, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendraa Sachdeva has sharply accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of manipulating his security concerns into an election issue. This accusation comes in the wake of Punjab Police withdrawing additional security for the former Delhi Chief Minister, a move Sachdeva believes Kejriwal is exploiting for electoral gain. Sachdeva referenced a past instance where Kejriwal purportedly vowed on his children not to accept security, questioning his credibility.

The withdrawal of Punjab Police personnel, previously detailed to Kejriwal's security, followed directions from the Delhi Police and the Election Commission. Commenting on this, Sachdeva asserted, "The decision comes from law agencies, not individuals. Kejriwal's decision to politicize the EC's move speaks to his character of evasion and deceit." He also supported Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's criticisms of Kejriwal's handling of Yamuna river pollution, attributing it to Kejriwal's governance failures.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, decried the security withdrawal as sheer politicization. Speaking at a press conference, he expressed regret over what he termed 'political games' involving personal safety. AAP has alleged repeated attacks on Kejriwal during Delhi election campaigning, including an incident in Hari Nagar where Opposition supporters allegedly targeted his vehicle. Amidst these tensions, Delhi's political landscape remains heated as both parties gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)