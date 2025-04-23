Singapore's Political Landscape: General Election 2023

Singapore is gearing up for its General Election on May 3, with 211 candidates vying for 92 of the 97 parliamentary seats. One Group Representation Constituency went uncontested after nominations closed on Wednesday.

The People's Action Party (PAP) is contesting all constituencies, carrying the weight of having led the city-state since 1965. Meanwhile, the Workers' Party is competing for 26 seats across eight constituencies under the leadership of Secretary General Pritam Singh.

Voter engagement stands significant with 2,758,846 registered voters and over 18,000 Singaporeans abroad casting ballots. As the campaign trails heat up from April 24 to May 1, May 2 marks the 'Cooling-off Day' to allow voters to reflect ahead of polling day.

Senior PAP leaders Teo Chee Hean and Heng Swee Keat have announced their retirement, joining 20 other party members not seeking re-election, as part of the party's leadership renewal strategy introducing 32 new faces.

