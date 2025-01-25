Left Menu

March for Life: A New Era of Pro-Life Advocacy

In Washington, the March for Life attracted a large crowd rallying against abortion rights. President Trump, now back in power, supports their cause. Advocates emphasize the need to change hearts, aiming for legislative and societal victories following the repeal of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 02:02 IST
In Washington, a significant crowd rallied for the annual March for Life, voicing staunch opposition to abortion rights. With President Donald Trump returning to power, he pledged unwavering support to the anti-abortion cause during his second term.

The activists, buoyed by the 2022 repeal of Roe v. Wade, seek further victories, with the Republican Party now controlling the government. Vice President JD Vance praised Trump's past initiatives, particularly appointing anti-abortion judges.

The march resonates deeply among participants, with calls to legislate and foster change indicative of a broader movement, despite ongoing opposition advocating for reproductive freedom.

