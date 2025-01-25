March for Life: A New Era of Pro-Life Advocacy

In Washington, a significant crowd rallied for the annual March for Life, voicing staunch opposition to abortion rights. With President Donald Trump returning to power, he pledged unwavering support to the anti-abortion cause during his second term.

The activists, buoyed by the 2022 repeal of Roe v. Wade, seek further victories, with the Republican Party now controlling the government. Vice President JD Vance praised Trump's past initiatives, particularly appointing anti-abortion judges.

The march resonates deeply among participants, with calls to legislate and foster change indicative of a broader movement, despite ongoing opposition advocating for reproductive freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)