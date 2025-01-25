Left Menu

Trump Urges OPEC to Slash Oil Prices to Halt Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump has called on OPEC to reduce oil prices, asserting that doing so could end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He accused OPEC+ of exacerbating the war and suggested lowering prices as a quick solution. Trump further urged Russian President Putin to negotiate peace.

In a bold statement, US President Donald Trump has urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to lower oil prices, proposing it as a strategy to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Addressing the World Economic Forum at Davos virtually, Trump criticized the OPEC+ alliance, alleging their influence in prolonging the nearly three-year conflict in Ukraine.

He urged the alliance to reduce oil prices to curb the ongoing violence and prevent further loss of life, suggesting that a decrease in oil profits could expedite conflict resolution.

