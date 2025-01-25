Trump Urges OPEC to Slash Oil Prices to Halt Ukraine War

In a bold statement, US President Donald Trump has urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to lower oil prices, proposing it as a strategy to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Addressing the World Economic Forum at Davos virtually, Trump criticized the OPEC+ alliance, alleging their influence in prolonging the nearly three-year conflict in Ukraine.

He urged the alliance to reduce oil prices to curb the ongoing violence and prevent further loss of life, suggesting that a decrease in oil profits could expedite conflict resolution.

