Kush Desai Appointed as Deputy Press Secretary

Kush Desai, an Indian-American former journalist, has been appointed by President Donald Trump as the Deputy Press Secretary. Desai has extensive experience in communications, having served in significant roles for the Republican National Convention and the Republican National Committee. His strategic communication efforts contributed to wins in battleground states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 08:26 IST
In a significant appointment, US President Donald Trump has named Indian-American Kush Desai as the new Deputy Press Secretary, marking a notable chapter for the former journalist. The White House made this announcement recently.

Desai has distinguished himself in the realm of political communication. He has previously held influential positions such as Deputy Communications Director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and the Communications Director for the Republican Party of Iowa. Additionally, at the Republican National Committee, he served as the Deputy Battleground States and Pennsylvania Communications Director, effectively shaping narratives in crucial states, notably Pennsylvania.

This appointment underscores Desai's significance in Trump's strategic management, particularly after the president's victories across essential battleground states. The announcement of Desai's role was made alongside the appointments of Steven Cheung as White House Communications Director and Karoline Leavitt as Press Secretary. These changes are overseen by Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich.

