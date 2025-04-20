Mandap Collapse Injures 25 at Religious Event in Maharashtra

Twenty-five devotees sustained injuries on Sunday afternoon when a mandap, constructed for a religious gathering in Maharashtra's Jalna district, collapsed under the force of strong winds, an official reported.

According to the official, thirteen individuals suffered serious injuries and are receiving medical attention at Jalna district hospital, while the other twelve are admitted to the rural health center in Hasnabad.

The mishap occurred in Wazirkheda village, Bhokardan tehsil, at 1 PM as a crowd assembled to hear a 'Shiv Mahapuran' discourse by Santosh Maharaj Adhavne. The iron-rod-supported mandap gave way due to gusty winds, causing its covering to fall on the devotees.

Ganesh Phuke, a Zilla Parishad member, stated that the event proceeded after the casualties were taken to the hospital and the mandap was re-erected. Phuke noted that the discourse, starting April 18 and ending April 25, attracted over 5000 devotees that afternoon.

