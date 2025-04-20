Vancouver Gurdwara Vandalized Amidst Pro-Khalistan Tensions

A gurdwara in Vancouver, Canada, has been defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti, sparking concerns within the local Sikh community. The incident, reported by media outlets, has been linked to a small faction of Sikh separatists, according to leaders of the religious site.

The Vancouver Police Department is actively investigating the incident, which occurred at the Ross Street Gurdwara. However, according to spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, the police currently have no suspects. Efforts are ongoing to identify those responsible for the vandalism.

The Khalsa Diwan Society, the organization managing the gurdwara, has attributed the act to extremist forces that they claim aim to instil fear and division among Canadian Sikhs. In a public statement, the society condemned the act, highlighting that such actions are contrary to the principles of Sikhism and Canadian inclusivity. They urged the community to remain resilient against extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)