Odisha Boosts Grassroots Sports with Khelo India Centres

Odisha's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, announced the virtual inauguration of Khelo India centres across all 30 districts in the state on Sunday.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the state's department, aims to bolster grassroots sports infrastructure and talent development.

Each centre will receive an annual grant of Rs 5 lakh from the Union government to ensure proper management. Past local champions will serve as coaches, fostering a vibrant sports culture and creating pathways for budding athletes to pursue sports as a career.

