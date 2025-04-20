Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Grassroots Sports with Khelo India Centres

Odisha's Minister Suryabanshi Suraj inaugurated Khelo India centres in all 30 districts to develop sports infrastructure and talent at the grassroots. These centres will offer training and provide necessary facilities, with funding from the government and plans to recruit past champions as coaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:06 IST
Odisha's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, announced the virtual inauguration of Khelo India centres across all 30 districts in the state on Sunday.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the state's department, aims to bolster grassroots sports infrastructure and talent development.

Each centre will receive an annual grant of Rs 5 lakh from the Union government to ensure proper management. Past local champions will serve as coaches, fostering a vibrant sports culture and creating pathways for budding athletes to pursue sports as a career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

