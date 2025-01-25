Safeguarding Democracy: Leaders Echo Concerns on National Voter's Day

Amid celebrations on National Voter's Day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge voiced significant concerns regarding the 'institutional integrity' of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Kharge, taking to social media platform X, described the degradation of the ECI over the past decade as a 'grave national concern.'

Kharge, however, also acknowledged the ECI's and India's parliamentary democracy's successful delivery of impartial and independent governance, despite doubts. He highlighted the realization of universal suffrage reaching grassroots levels in Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies as envisioned by the nation's founders.

He cautioned that democracy's maintenance demands vigilance against complacency that could foster authoritarianism. Protecting the independence of institutions is crucial for preserving democracy and adhering to Constitutional principles, Kharge emphasized.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings, underscoring the vitality of voter participation. Modi praised the National Voter's Day as a celebration of democracy, urging every citizen to exercise their voting rights and commending the ECI's efforts in empowering voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)