Left Menu

Safeguarding Democracy: Leaders Echo Concerns on National Voter's Day

On National Voter's Day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns about the Election Commission's integrity, while Prime Minister Modi emphasized voter participation. Kharge praised the ECI's impartiality but warned against complacency in democracy. Both leaders highlighted the significance of safeguarding institutional independence to preserve democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:34 IST
Safeguarding Democracy: Leaders Echo Concerns on National Voter's Day
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid celebrations on National Voter's Day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge voiced significant concerns regarding the 'institutional integrity' of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Kharge, taking to social media platform X, described the degradation of the ECI over the past decade as a 'grave national concern.'

Kharge, however, also acknowledged the ECI's and India's parliamentary democracy's successful delivery of impartial and independent governance, despite doubts. He highlighted the realization of universal suffrage reaching grassroots levels in Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies as envisioned by the nation's founders.

He cautioned that democracy's maintenance demands vigilance against complacency that could foster authoritarianism. Protecting the independence of institutions is crucial for preserving democracy and adhering to Constitutional principles, Kharge emphasized.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings, underscoring the vitality of voter participation. Modi praised the National Voter's Day as a celebration of democracy, urging every citizen to exercise their voting rights and commending the ECI's efforts in empowering voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025