A New Dawn in Bangladesh's Political Landscape: The Exclusion of Awami League

In a pivotal political announcement, Bangladesh's interim government has declared that the deposed Awami League will be barred from participating in future elections, according to key adviser Mahfuz Alam.

This follows a mass uprising led by the Anti-Discrimination Movement that ousted Sheikh Hasina's regime, marking a significant shift in the nation's political landscape. The elections will now be open only to 'pro-Bangladesh' groups, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam, who are poised to shape future governance.

The interim government stresses that no elections will occur without essential reforms to institutions allegedly dismantled by the previous regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)