A New Dawn in Bangladesh's Political Landscape: The Exclusion of Awami League

Bangladesh's interim government adviser announced that the Awami League would be barred from future elections. The decision follows a mass uprising and highlights the power shift towards other 'pro-Bangladesh' groups like BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam. Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's party, among others, is positioned for future governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:38 IST
In a pivotal political announcement, Bangladesh's interim government has declared that the deposed Awami League will be barred from participating in future elections, according to key adviser Mahfuz Alam.

This follows a mass uprising led by the Anti-Discrimination Movement that ousted Sheikh Hasina's regime, marking a significant shift in the nation's political landscape. The elections will now be open only to 'pro-Bangladesh' groups, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam, who are poised to shape future governance.

The interim government stresses that no elections will occur without essential reforms to institutions allegedly dismantled by the previous regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

