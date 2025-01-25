AAP and Congress Forge Unlikely Alliance for Chandigarh Mayoral Polls

The political scenario in Chandigarh heats up as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced Prem Lata as their candidate for the upcoming mayoral election, scheduled for January 30. The decision comes days before the vote, where Lata faces a strong opponent, Harpreet Kaur Babla from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the political landscape shifts, the AAP has partnered with the Congress for this electoral battle. While the AAP supports Lata for mayor, Congress has nominated Jasbir Singh Bunty and Taruna Mehta for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor positions, respectively. Meanwhile, the BJP has chosen Bimla Dubey and Lakhbir Singh Billu for these roles.

Controversy deepens as senior BJP leader Arun Sood labels the AAP-Congress union an 'unholy alliance,' highlighting contradictions in their alliances in Delhi and Punjab. The Supreme Court's recent ruling in overturning last year's mayoral result adds further tension, with the Court considering appointing an observer to ensure fair elections this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)