Tragedy in Sudan: Hospital Attack Highlights Escalating Civil War
A catastrophic attack on the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital in El Fasher, Sudan, left 70 dead and 19 injured. WHO's chief highlighted the escalating conflict involving the Sudanese military and RSF. The ongoing civil war has resulted in over 28,000 deaths and destabilized the nation since 2019.
An attack on the only functional hospital in El Fasher, Sudan, has resulted in 70 fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation. This incident marks a grim milestone in the escalating civil war that has engulfed the nation.
The assault, blamed on the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF), comes amid apparent territorial losses for the group against the Sudanese military. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan's forces recently seized a key oil refinery north of Khartoum.
The broader conflict, which has claimed more than 28,000 lives and forced millions to flee, shows no signs of abating despite international mediation efforts. WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus condemned the hospital attack, calling for an end to assaults on health facilities across Sudan.
