Nagaland Strives for Peace: Progress on Naga Political Issue

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan emphasizes progress on the Naga Political Issue and Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation's demand for the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority. During the Republic Day celebration, he lauded initiatives upholding Article 371-A and efforts toward an early resolution, while highlighting regional autonomy proposals for Eastern Nagaland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:20 IST
Nagaland's Governor La Ganesan, on Sunday, underlined the strides in resolving the Naga Political Issue and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation's (ENPO) demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority. Speaking at the 76th Republic Day celebration, the governor reiterated the state government's commitment to a peaceful resolution of this enduring issue.

Governor Ganesan, alongside Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other dignitaries, acknowledged special provisions under Article 371-A, which safeguard the Naga customs and legal protocols. He highlighted the state's efforts in submitting feedback to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the proposed territorial authority, aiming to address ENPO's concerns comprehensively.

In light of alleged regional neglect since 1963, the ENPO continues to press for greater autonomy. They have momentarily accepted the Centre's proposal for regional autonomy, underpinned by a spirit of mutual respect and progress for Nagaland, aligning with national development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

