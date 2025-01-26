Kharge's Outcry: Defending India's Constitutional Fabric

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a fierce critique of the BJP, accusing its leaders of 'dwelling in hell' and blaming them for failing to contribute to India's independence or societal upliftment. Kharge, in his address to Congress workers, focused especially on Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge claimed that constitutional values are being undermined by the BJP-led government, criticizing their focus on providing benefits to the wealthy while neglecting citizens' rights. He ridiculed Prime Minister Modi's assertion that he was working to make India the world's third major economy, arguing that under Congress, the nation had already reached the fourth position.

The Congress leader urged people to uphold their constitutional values amidst alleged attacks from the ruling party. He highlighted the plight of minorities and accused the government of using institutions as propaganda tools, warning of a growing divide fueled by religious fundamentalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)