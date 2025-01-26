Left Menu

Australia Day: Protests and Controversy Stir National Reflection

Two historic statues were damaged in Melbourne as protests erupted nationwide against celebrating Australia Day on January 26, a day of mourning for many Indigenous Australians. Protests highlighted calls for Indigenous rights, including treaty recognition, amidst ongoing debates about national identity.

Updated: 26-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Melbourne, two historic statues were vandalized ahead of the Australia Day celebrations, sparking nationwide protests supporting Aboriginal groups. Participants argue that celebrating on January 26 overlooks the painful history of colonization.

The national day marks Captain Arthur Phillip's landing, a date considered a loss by many Indigenous Australians. Protesters drew parallels with Palestinian experiences, highlighting colonial impacts.

About 15,000 people protested in Sydney, while in Melbourne, numbers reached 25,000. Speakers addressed issues like Aboriginal deaths in custody, land rights, and calls for a treaty, amidst a backdrop of rejected constitutional reforms for Indigenous representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

