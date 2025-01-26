Australia Day: Protests and Controversy Stir National Reflection

In Melbourne, two historic statues were vandalized ahead of the Australia Day celebrations, sparking nationwide protests supporting Aboriginal groups. Participants argue that celebrating on January 26 overlooks the painful history of colonization.

The national day marks Captain Arthur Phillip's landing, a date considered a loss by many Indigenous Australians. Protesters drew parallels with Palestinian experiences, highlighting colonial impacts.

About 15,000 people protested in Sydney, while in Melbourne, numbers reached 25,000. Speakers addressed issues like Aboriginal deaths in custody, land rights, and calls for a treaty, amidst a backdrop of rejected constitutional reforms for Indigenous representation.

