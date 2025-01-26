Left Menu

Delhi Prepares for Crucial Assembly Elections Amid Global Influences

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena highlights the importance of good governance and democracy in his Republic Day message, as the city gears up for its pivotal Assembly elections on February 5. Recent trends show global attempts to sway elections via social media, underscoring the necessity for informed voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:02 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena (Image/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant Republic Day message, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena drew attention to the imminent Delhi Assembly elections. He raised concerns about international attempts to sway elections through social media, emphasizing that the essence of democracy rests on good governance and vigilant voter engagement.

Saxena urged citizens to discern right from wrong amid influences, reminding them of their significant role not just in electing a government but in shaping a future impacting all aspects of life for the next five years. The Delhi Assembly elections are set for a single phase on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The contest sees 699 candidates vying for 70 seats.

The political landscape is dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which swept the last two elections, relegating the Congress to insignificance. Despite its three-term dominance, Congress failed to secure any seats in 2015 and 2020, while AAP prevailed with 67 and 62 seats, respectively. The BJP managed to win only a handful of seats in these election contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

