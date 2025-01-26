Vikram Misri's Beijing Visit: Reviving India-China Relations

In a pivotal move to improve India-China diplomatic relations, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri commenced a two-day visit to Beijing. This visit, a continuation of high-level interactions, signifies efforts to reboot ties after over four years of strained relations.

Misri's visit aligns with the Republic Day celebrations and occurs just before China's Spring Festival. Notably, it is part of the bilateral Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism, as emphasized by the Ministry of External Affairs.

This diplomatic endeavor follows last year's significant agreements between leaders of both nations during the BRICS summit. Discussions are expected to address critical areas such as border tensions in eastern Ladakh and resumption of cultural exchanges, with both sides expressing optimism for positive outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)