Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Acts as Roadside Hero

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paused his convoy to assist an injured motorcyclist on the Eastern Express Highway. The motorcyclist had sustained a head wound, which prompted Shinde to instruct his team to urgently transport the man to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:28 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected act of compassion on Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to aid a motorcyclist injured in a road mishap.

The accident occurred on the Eastern Express Highway near Ghatkopar, as confirmed by a statement from Shinde's office.

A circulating video shows Shinde, returning from a Republic Day event in Thane, halting his vehicle and directing aides to take the head-wounded man to Rajawadi hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

