Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Acts as Roadside Hero

In an unexpected act of compassion on Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to aid a motorcyclist injured in a road mishap.

The accident occurred on the Eastern Express Highway near Ghatkopar, as confirmed by a statement from Shinde's office.

A circulating video shows Shinde, returning from a Republic Day event in Thane, halting his vehicle and directing aides to take the head-wounded man to Rajawadi hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)