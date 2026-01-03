NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 Begins with 2,406 Cadets and Global Participation

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 commenced with great enthusiasm and ceremonial splendour at the DG NCC Camp, Delhi Cantt. This year’s camp brings together 2,406 cadets from across India, including 127 cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and 131 cadets from the North East Region. In addition, cadets and officers from 25 Friendly Foreign Countries are participating under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP), adding a vibrant international dimension to the event.

77 Years of NCC: A Legacy of Leadership and Discipline

Addressing the inauguration, Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Director General of NCC, congratulated the NCC fraternity for completing 77 years of dedicated service to the nation. He highlighted the importance of the Republic Day Camp as a landmark platform that exposes cadets to India’s rich cultural heritage and national traditions during the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

Lt Gen Vats also noted the phenomenal expansion of NCC, with its footprint now reaching over 90% of India’s districts. From a modest strength of 20,000 cadets in 1948, NCC has grown to nearly 20 lakh cadets, including 40% girl cadets, reflecting its inclusive and transformative impact.

NCC Activities and Achievements in 2025

Showcasing the dynamism and national service ethos of the Corps, Lt Gen Vats shared key highlights from 2025:

1,665 Annual Training Camps conducted

06 Special National Integration Camps

33 Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camps fostering cultural unity

Special Mountaineering Expedition to Mount Everest

Op Sindoor: Nearly 75,000 cadets assisted civil administration, medical teams and conducted voluntary blood donation

Vibrant Villages Programme: Strengthening outreach in border areas

8 lakh trees planted under Ek Ped Maa ke Naam

4 lakh+ cadets participated in Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue Quiz

8 lakh cadets joined the International Day of Yoga

50,000 cadets took part in Swachhotsav

6 lakh cadets celebrated 150 years of “Vande Mataram”

Drone flying training expanded to 4 Remote Pilot Training Organisations

3,000 cadets benefitted from Skill Manthan workshops

340 cadets developed 85 start-up ideas under the Idea & Innovation Competition

Ongoing Major Expeditions

Lt Gen Vats highlighted several ongoing expeditions:

Special Sailing Expedition across 21 uninhabited islands of Andaman & Nicobar, dedicated to Param Vir Chakra awardees

Two Cycling Expeditions honouring Veer Birsa Munda, Peshwa Bajirao and promoting social reform milestones

Training of 94,400 NCC cadets under the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme in coordination with NDMA and Ministry of Home Affairs to enhance disaster response capabilities

Visits by National Leaders and Military Chiefs

The camp will host visits from a distinguished array of dignitaries, including:

The Vice President of India

Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister)

Raksha Rajya Mantri

Chief Minister of Delhi

Defence Secretary

Chief of Defence Staff

Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force

Culmination with Prime Minister’s Rally

The series of activities, cultural showcases, parades and competitions will conclude with the prestigious Prime Minister’s Rally on 28 January 2026, marking the grand finale of RDC 2026.

The NCC Republic Day Camp continues to stand as a symbol of youth leadership, national pride and collective responsibility—instilling character, discipline and unity among India’s next generation of leaders.