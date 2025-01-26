Escalation at the Border: Calls for International Intervention Amid Israel-Lebanon Tensions
Israeli forces fired on protesters in southern Lebanon, killing 22 and injuring 124, as tensions escalate over Israel's withdrawal from the region. Lebanese officials demand international intervention while urging residents to remain peaceful. The situation highlights fragile ceasefire agreements between Israel, Lebanon, and Hezbollah-backed entities.
On Sunday, Israeli forces opened fire on demonstrators in southern Lebanon, resulting in 22 deaths and 124 injuries, according to Lebanese health officials. The protestors were demanding Israel's withdrawal per a ceasefire agreement, which Israel has yet to comply with, citing security concerns.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized the nation's sovereignty and urged restraint among citizens, while Speaker Nabih Berri demanded international intervention to enforce withdrawal. The UN expressed concerns over unmet ceasefire timelines, warning of further violence.
The Israeli military accused Hezbollah of inciting the protests, and UN peacekeeping forces called for adherence to the ceasefire terms. The escalating conflict threatens regional stability and highlights ongoing disputes along the Israel-Lebanon border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
