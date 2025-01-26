Left Menu

Congress Demands Probe into Alleged Assault on Rithala Candidate

The Congress party accused a poll official of assaulting its Rithala candidate, Sushant Mishra, during the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections, demanding a thorough investigation. The party believes this incident reflects biased actions by the Election Commission and urges corrective measures to preserve electoral integrity.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Congress party has accused an Election Commission official of allegedly assaulting its candidate, Sushant Mishra, in Rithala. This incident occurred amid the ongoing Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. The Congress has demanded a comprehensive investigation and immediate action against the official involved.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that Mishra was also hindered from conducting a Padayatra, despite having police permission. This alleged obstruction is perceived as a targeted attack by political rivals trying to thwart the growing support for Mishra and the Congress party.

Ramesh emphasized the party's commitment to maintaining the sanctity of elections and called for an inquiry into the incident to ensure the integrity of the electoral process remains intact. Mishra has formally lodged a complaint demanding accountability and action against the accused official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

