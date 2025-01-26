Political Turmoil: Trump Stirs Controversy with Gaza Resettlement Proposal

The geopolitical landscape surrounding Gaza has become increasingly volatile following remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who proposed that Jordan and Egypt absorb Palestinians from the conflict-torn enclave. This suggestion was met with vehement opposition from Hamas and appears to have been rebuffed by Jordan's foreign minister.

Both Jordan and Egypt have historically hosted large Palestinian populations but, along with other Arab nations, reject the idea of resettling more Palestinians from Gaza. The proposal clashes with longstanding Palestinian aspirations to retain Gaza as a vital component of any future state.

As Israel's military actions in Gaza continue amidst a dire humanitarian crisis, criticisms mount against Trump's proposal, labeling it as infeasible and provoking fears of permanent displacement. With President Abbas and other leaders condemning the idea, regional tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)