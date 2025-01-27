Left Menu

Lula's Approval Ratings Plunge Amid Economic Concerns

Approval for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has dipped below disapproval ratings for the first time in his current term, according to a recent poll. Economic worries seem to be fueling dissatisfaction. The Genial/Quaest poll reported 47% approval, down from 52% in December, with disapproval at 49%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:19 IST
Lula's Approval Ratings Plunge Amid Economic Concerns
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a significant shift in public opinion, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval ratings have fallen below his disapproval ratings for the first time since he took office in January 2023. This marks a concerning midpoint in his third, non-consecutive term.

The Genial/Quaest poll revealed that 47% of the surveyed respondents approve of Lula's leadership, reflecting a decline from 52% in December. Disapproval, on the other hand, has increased to 49%. These statistics emerge as Lula considers a re-election bid next year.

Economic issues appear to be the main driver of this change in sentiment. Quaest notes that perceptions of the economy's performance over the past year are largely negative, with positive views diminishing since October. The poll surveyed 4,500 in-person voters from January 23 to 26, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025