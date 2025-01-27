Lula's Approval Ratings Plunge Amid Economic Concerns

In a significant shift in public opinion, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval ratings have fallen below his disapproval ratings for the first time since he took office in January 2023. This marks a concerning midpoint in his third, non-consecutive term.

The Genial/Quaest poll revealed that 47% of the surveyed respondents approve of Lula's leadership, reflecting a decline from 52% in December. Disapproval, on the other hand, has increased to 49%. These statistics emerge as Lula considers a re-election bid next year.

Economic issues appear to be the main driver of this change in sentiment. Quaest notes that perceptions of the economy's performance over the past year are largely negative, with positive views diminishing since October. The poll surveyed 4,500 in-person voters from January 23 to 26, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

(With inputs from agencies.)