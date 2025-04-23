Universities Unite Against Trump's Higher Education Policies

More than 200 university and college presidents have publicly condemned the Trump administration's alleged political overreach into higher education. The joint statement follows Harvard University's claims of government pressure threatening its independence.

At the heart of the controversy is a lawsuit by Harvard accusing the administration of unconstitutional financial threats to mold academia to its ideological preferences. The Trump administration contends that the constraints are a lawful exercise of fiscal oversight.

Concerns about biases in academia and handling of pro-Palestinian protests have prompted the administration to freeze significant federal funding and threaten tax-exempt status removals. This has caused broad alarm over academic freedoms and foreign student rights among U.S. educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)