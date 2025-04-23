Left Menu

New SEC Chair Prioritizes Digital Asset Regulation

Paul Atkins, newly sworn-in as the SEC chair, prioritizes establishing a robust regulatory framework for digital assets while ensuring that political influences do not impact securities laws.

Updated: 23-04-2025 02:49 IST
At a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, Paul Atkins took the oath of office as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. His main agenda: to establish a solid foundation for digital assets.

Atkins emphasized the importance of a clear regulatory framework to support the evolving digital asset landscape. He aims to navigate the complexities of the sector with policies that promote growth while safeguarding investors.

In his inaugural remarks, Atkins also stressed the need to keep politics out of securities laws, aiming for regulations grounded in transparency and integrity rather than political agendas.

