Left Menu

India-Saudi Strategic Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman co-chaired the Strategic Partnership Council meeting in Jeddah, amid a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting resulted in the creation of new ministerial committees, signing of MoUs, and reinforcement of bilateral ties in areas like defence, energy, and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 23-04-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 02:49 IST
India-Saudi Strategic Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Crisis
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a resilient display of diplomatic collaboration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman denounced a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, as they spearheaded the Strategic Partnership Council meeting aimed at intensifying Indo-Saudi relations.

Despite the tragic incident, Modi's visit to Jeddah culminated in significant gains, including the establishment of ministerial committees on defence and tourism, and the signing of several MoUs enhancing bilateral cooperation in space, health, and trade.

The agenda also focused on Saudi Arabia's substantial investment plans in India, with intentions to pour $100 billion into sectors like technology, energy, and telecommunications, marking a decisive forward momentum in their strategic alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025