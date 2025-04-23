India-Saudi Strategic Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman co-chaired the Strategic Partnership Council meeting in Jeddah, amid a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting resulted in the creation of new ministerial committees, signing of MoUs, and reinforcement of bilateral ties in areas like defence, energy, and culture.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
In a resilient display of diplomatic collaboration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman denounced a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, as they spearheaded the Strategic Partnership Council meeting aimed at intensifying Indo-Saudi relations.
Despite the tragic incident, Modi's visit to Jeddah culminated in significant gains, including the establishment of ministerial committees on defence and tourism, and the signing of several MoUs enhancing bilateral cooperation in space, health, and trade.
The agenda also focused on Saudi Arabia's substantial investment plans in India, with intentions to pour $100 billion into sectors like technology, energy, and telecommunications, marking a decisive forward momentum in their strategic alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
