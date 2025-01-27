Left Menu

Chouhan's Remarks Spotlight Centre's Farmer Initiatives and Criticism of Congress

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted efforts to boost farmers' profits under PM Modi's leadership, while also criticizing Congress leaders Kharge and Gandhi regarding Dr. Ambedkar's legacy during their visit to Mhow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:57 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the central government's initiatives to enhance farmers' profits under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating efforts to increase production and reduce costs are actively underway. Chouhan acknowledged the symbolic participation of farmers in Republic Day parades, emphasizing their satisfaction and happiness in national celebrations.

The minister also mentioned proposals from farmers for subsidy rationalization are being considered by the Ministry of Agriculture. This is part of the broader strategy to ensure fair pricing and compensation for losses, potentially bolstering economic stability in the agricultural sector.

On a separate note, Chouhan criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ahead of their planned visit to Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Accusing the Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy, Chouhan urged Kharge and Gandhi to apologize in front of Ambedkar's memorial, reminding them of the Bharatiya Janata Party's initiative to establish the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

