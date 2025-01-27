Activist Demands Minister's Resignation Over Extortion Links

On Monday, activist Anjali Damania called on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to remove Minister Dhananjay Munde from his cabinet post, citing his connections to extortion case suspect Walmik Karad, associated with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Speaking to reporters, Damania claimed that Pawar was initially unaware of significant details concerning the December 9 murder. She recounted their meeting, where Pawar expressed disapproval of the Massajog incident involving Deshmukh's abduction and murder.

Damania presented Pawar with documentation alleging Munde's involvement in profit-making ventures and demanded immediate action, emphasizing possible legislative repercussions if the Election Commission intervenes.

