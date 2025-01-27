Activist Demands Minister's Resignation Over Extortion Links
Activist Anjali Damania urges Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to dismiss Minister Dhananjay Munde due to his association with extortion suspect Walmik Karad, linked to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Damania provided evidence indicating election irregularities, calling for immediate action against Munde amid potential legislative consequences.
On Monday, activist Anjali Damania called on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to remove Minister Dhananjay Munde from his cabinet post, citing his connections to extortion case suspect Walmik Karad, associated with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
Speaking to reporters, Damania claimed that Pawar was initially unaware of significant details concerning the December 9 murder. She recounted their meeting, where Pawar expressed disapproval of the Massajog incident involving Deshmukh's abduction and murder.
Damania presented Pawar with documentation alleging Munde's involvement in profit-making ventures and demanded immediate action, emphasizing possible legislative repercussions if the Election Commission intervenes.
