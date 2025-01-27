Left Menu

Activist Demands Minister's Resignation Over Extortion Links

Activist Anjali Damania urges Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to dismiss Minister Dhananjay Munde due to his association with extortion suspect Walmik Karad, linked to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Damania provided evidence indicating election irregularities, calling for immediate action against Munde amid potential legislative consequences.

Updated: 27-01-2025 20:17 IST
  • India

On Monday, activist Anjali Damania called on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to remove Minister Dhananjay Munde from his cabinet post, citing his connections to extortion case suspect Walmik Karad, associated with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Speaking to reporters, Damania claimed that Pawar was initially unaware of significant details concerning the December 9 murder. She recounted their meeting, where Pawar expressed disapproval of the Massajog incident involving Deshmukh's abduction and murder.

Damania presented Pawar with documentation alleging Munde's involvement in profit-making ventures and demanded immediate action, emphasizing possible legislative repercussions if the Election Commission intervenes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

