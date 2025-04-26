Left Menu

Pakistan's Pharmaceutical Dilemma: Navigating Trade Suspension with India

Following the cessation of trade between Pakistan and India due to heightened tensions, Pakistani health authorities have enacted emergency measures to secure pharmaceutical supplies. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan is actively seeking alternative sources for raw materials, as the nation relies heavily on Indian imports for essential medical products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:02 IST
Pakistan's Pharmaceutical Dilemma: Navigating Trade Suspension with India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is scrambling to secure its pharmaceutical supply chain following the suspension of trade ties with India, triggered by the recent terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region. The decision to halt trade emphasizes the pressing need for continuity in essential medical supplies.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) indicated that no formal ban notifications have yet been released, but emergency preparedness measures are being activated. These include seeking new import avenues from countries like China and Russia, as the nation grapples with 30%–40% of its pharmaceutical raw materials being imported from India.

Industry leaders are pressing for an exemption from the trade suspension, warning of impending shortages of critical products such as anti-cancer therapies and vaccines. Experts suggest that this crisis could serve as a catalyst for investing in local production capabilities to mitigate future risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025