Pakistan's Pharmaceutical Dilemma: Navigating Trade Suspension with India

Pakistan is scrambling to secure its pharmaceutical supply chain following the suspension of trade ties with India, triggered by the recent terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region. The decision to halt trade emphasizes the pressing need for continuity in essential medical supplies.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) indicated that no formal ban notifications have yet been released, but emergency preparedness measures are being activated. These include seeking new import avenues from countries like China and Russia, as the nation grapples with 30%–40% of its pharmaceutical raw materials being imported from India.

Industry leaders are pressing for an exemption from the trade suspension, warning of impending shortages of critical products such as anti-cancer therapies and vaccines. Experts suggest that this crisis could serve as a catalyst for investing in local production capabilities to mitigate future risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)