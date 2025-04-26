West Bengal Offers Aid to Victims of Kashmir Attack

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared a Rs 10 lakh compensation to each of the families of three people from the state killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and the family of an Army havildar slain in the Udhampur encounter.

The state government will also provide employment to the wife of Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of Nadia district's Tehatta. Furthermore, a Rs 10,000 pension will be allocated to the father of Bitan Adhikari, one of the Pahalgam victims, reflecting the state's robust support infrastructure.

Banerjee emphasized her government's proactive measures, which include healthcare support via the Swasthya Sathi card for Adhikari's elderly father and potential relocation assistance for the children's schooling, showcasing a commitment to long-term welfare for the bereaved families.

