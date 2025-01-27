A recently introduced Russian school textbook controversially compares the war in Ukraine to the Soviet battle against Nazi Germany, claiming Russia was "forced" to intervene in Ukraine. The book was unveiled in Moscow on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin frames the conflict, officially labeled by Moscow as a "Special Military Operation," as a pivotal struggle against a NATO-supported Ukraine. He asserts it is a broader fight against perceived Western decadence. Ukraine and its allies, however, view Russia's actions as unjustified aggression aimed at territorial expansion.

Edited by Vladimir Medinsky, a close aide to Putin and former negotiator in 2022's faltered peace talks, the textbook intends to impart Russian military history to students aged 15 and older. Its narrative explains the Kremlin's reasons for the war, honors instances of Russian heroism, and draws parallels to Soviet WWII strategies. Critics, including Ukrainian officials, dismiss it as state-generated propaganda.

