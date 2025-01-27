Left Menu

Gurbax Rawat Switches Sides: A New Political Dynamic in Chandigarh

Gurbax Rawat, a municipal councillor and Congress member in Chandigarh, has joined the BJP, citing dissatisfaction with the current AAP-Congress alliance. This switch boosts BJP's strength in the upcoming mayoral elections. Rawat believes BJP's government policies promise better development prospects for the city.

Updated: 27-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:49 IST
In a significant move ahead of the Chandigarh mayoral elections, Congress municipal councillor Gurbax Rawat has defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This change comes as a blow to the Congress, reducing its influence in the city's governance.

Rawat, who represents ward number 27 and is a member of the All India Congress Committee, was officially welcomed into the BJP by Chandigarh unit president Jitendra Pal Malhotra and other senior leaders. She cited the BJP-led central government's policies as a driving force behind her decision, expressing disappointment with the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) tenure, which she claims stalled the city's development.

The defection shifts the municipal balance just before the January 30 elections for key posts such as mayor. The BJP now holds increased power within the 35-member council, with Rawat's move raising their count to 16. The Congress, allied with AAP, is left with six councillors as Dhalor, the incumbent mayor, aims to retain his position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

