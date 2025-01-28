Left Menu

Senior Justice Department Official Resigns Amid Controversial Reassignment

Corey Amundson, a senior official at the U.S. Justice Department, resigned following a reassignment to a Sanctuary City Working Group. Amundson, committed to impartial law enforcement, had connections to investigations involving former President Trump. The reassignment affected an estimated 20 officials, including national security attorney George Toscas.

Corey Amundson, a senior career official at the U.S. Justice Department, resigned on Monday after the Trump administration attempted to reassign him to a role focusing on immigration issues, according to a letter viewed by Reuters. "I am honored and blessed to have served our country and this department for the last 23 years," Amundson expressed in his letter to Acting Attorney General James McHenry.

Amundson, who dedicated his entire professional life to apolitical law enforcement, stated that unity in understanding this principle was central to their work. Amundson, among 20 career officials, was moved to a new Sanctuary City Working Group under the Associate Attorney General's office last week.

Amundson, alongside national security lawyer George Toscas, had involvement with the Justice Department in cases against President Trump concerning classified records and election subversion. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who dismissed two cases against Trump, reported that his office regularly consulted with the public integrity section, as required.

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

