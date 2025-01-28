Left Menu

Trump Administration Purges Justice Department Attorneys

The Trump administration fired over a dozen Justice Department attorneys involved in cases against him. The dismissals coincided with an internal review of obstruction charges related to the January 6 Capitol attack. Such actions align with Trump's intent to retaliate against DOJ prosecutors who once accused him of legal violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:14 IST
Trump Administration Purges Justice Department Attorneys

On Monday, the Trump administration dismissed more than a dozen Justice Department attorneys who had been involved in criminal cases against former President Donald Trump. Officials cited their roles in the prosecutions as reasons for dismissals, according to a Justice Department official.

Coinciding with the dismissals, Ed Martin, a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor, initiated an internal review of a felony obstruction charge stemming from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The review follows a Supreme Court decision that raised the bar for such charges.

These actions signal the Trump administration's intention to deliver on its promises of retribution against Justice Department prosecutors following accusations leveled against Trump during his post-presidency. The administration has also reassigned numerous senior Justice Department officials to reflect this strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025