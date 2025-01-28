Trump Administration Purges Justice Department Attorneys

On Monday, the Trump administration dismissed more than a dozen Justice Department attorneys who had been involved in criminal cases against former President Donald Trump. Officials cited their roles in the prosecutions as reasons for dismissals, according to a Justice Department official.

Coinciding with the dismissals, Ed Martin, a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor, initiated an internal review of a felony obstruction charge stemming from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The review follows a Supreme Court decision that raised the bar for such charges.

These actions signal the Trump administration's intention to deliver on its promises of retribution against Justice Department prosecutors following accusations leveled against Trump during his post-presidency. The administration has also reassigned numerous senior Justice Department officials to reflect this strategy.

