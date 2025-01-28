Left Menu

Albanese Faces Approval Slump: Opposition Rises

Australian PM Anthony Albanese suffers a dip in approval ratings to the lowest since the 2022 election. The latest Newspoll shows the Liberal-National coalition leading Labor 51-49, marking a change in voter sentiment. Inflation concerns might lead to a potential RBA rate cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:16 IST
Albanese Faces Approval Slump: Opposition Rises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's approval rating has fallen to its lowest since the 2022 election, according to a Newspoll survey conducted for The Australian newspaper. The poll highlighted a shift in voter sentiment, with the conservative opposition Liberal-National coalition now favored to win the next election.

The survey, conducted on Monday, showed the coalition leading the Labor government 51-49 on a two-party preferred basis, a change from a previously tied 50-50 result. Albanese's approval rating has slumped to -20, compared to opposition leader Peter Dutton, indicating a significant challenge for the current government.

Despite efforts to alleviate high living costs, the Albanese-led government struggles to garner support. With inflation affecting economic policy, there's speculation of a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The central bank, which has kept rates steady for a year, aims to address inflation and preserve employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025