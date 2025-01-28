Albanese Faces Approval Slump: Opposition Rises

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's approval rating has fallen to its lowest since the 2022 election, according to a Newspoll survey conducted for The Australian newspaper. The poll highlighted a shift in voter sentiment, with the conservative opposition Liberal-National coalition now favored to win the next election.

The survey, conducted on Monday, showed the coalition leading the Labor government 51-49 on a two-party preferred basis, a change from a previously tied 50-50 result. Albanese's approval rating has slumped to -20, compared to opposition leader Peter Dutton, indicating a significant challenge for the current government.

Despite efforts to alleviate high living costs, the Albanese-led government struggles to garner support. With inflation affecting economic policy, there's speculation of a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The central bank, which has kept rates steady for a year, aims to address inflation and preserve employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)